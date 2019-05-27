Austrian president to dismiss Sebastian Kurz's cabinet on May 28

VIENNA, May 27. /TASS/. Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen told reporters on Monday he would on Tuesday remove from office the incumbent cabinet led by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and appoint finance minister and vice-chancellor Hartwig Loger as the interim chancellor.

"Tomorrow, in line with my powers, <...> I will relieve this government of its duties," Van der Bellen said. "As part of this process, I will vest vice-chancellor Hartwig Loger with the authority to head the federal chancellor’s office and to chair the interim government."

Earlier, the lower chamber of the Austrian parliament supported a no-confidence motion to the Kurz-led cabinet amid a governmental crisis and the resignation of former vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

After that, Kurz told Van der Bellen he was ready to hand over his powers to a transitional government and support its work.