Serbian army put on full combat alert over Kosovo situation — media

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. Serbia’s armed forces have been put on full combat alert because of the situation in the north of the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija, the country’s national television reported on Tuesday.

According to news reports, in the morning the Kosovo police special forces intruded into the territory of the northern municipalities with the predominantly Serbian population. That triggered outrage of Kosovo Serbs. The population of Kosovska Mitrovica took to the streets to build barricades, gunshots can be heard. Given the current situation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic issued an order to put all Serbian Armed Forces units on full combat alert.

The Albanian special forces detained Serbian police officers and civilians. Official data on the number of detainees is not available, the TV network reported.

On Monday, Vucic said addressing the parliament that Belgrade would not allow violence against the Serbian ethnic population of the autonomous province.