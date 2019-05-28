Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbian army put on full combat alert over Kosovo situation — media

World
May 28, 11:43 UTC+3 BELGRADE

The population of Kosovska Mitrovica took to the streets to build barricades, gunshots can be heard

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. Serbia’s armed forces have been put on full combat alert because of the situation in the north of the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija, the country’s national television reported on Tuesday.

Read also

Serbian president thanks Russia, Putin for assistance on Kosovo issue

According to news reports, in the morning the Kosovo police special forces intruded into the territory of the northern municipalities with the predominantly Serbian population. That triggered outrage of Kosovo Serbs. The population of Kosovska Mitrovica took to the streets to build barricades, gunshots can be heard. Given the current situation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic issued an order to put all Serbian Armed Forces units on full combat alert.

The Albanian special forces detained Serbian police officers and civilians. Official data on the number of detainees is not available, the TV network reported.

On Monday, Vucic said addressing the parliament that Belgrade would not allow violence against the Serbian ethnic population of the autonomous province.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kosovo police detain Russian employee of UN mission
2
Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons
3
Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles
4
Russia extends service life for SS-19 Stiletto ICBMs to over 36 years
5
Lightning hits Soyuz carrier rocket during launch from Plesetsk spaceport
6
Russian experts to visit Turkey to help putting S-400 systems into operation
7
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get 30 more Ka-52 attack helicopters by 2022
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT