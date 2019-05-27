Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbian president thanks Russia, Putin for assistance on Kosovo issue

World
May 27, 20:56 UTC+3 BELGRADE

He also thanked China and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that China’s assistance is helping Serbia develop economically

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS,archive

BELGRADE, May 27. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has thanked Russia and its President Vladimir Putin for helping his country on the global arena on issues related to the Kosovo problem.

"I am thankful to Russia, I am thankful to its President Vladimir Putin as he is the one who has helped Serbia many times, opposing international sanctions against Serbia and persuading other nations not to recognize Kosovo," he said in an address to the national parliament.

He also thanked China and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that China’s assistance is helping Serbia develop economically.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Russia’s UAC has initiated lawsuit against Ukraine’s Antonov State Company
3
Lightning hits Soyuz carrier rocket during launch from Plesetsk spaceport
4
Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition
5
Serbian president thanks Russia, Putin for assistance on Kosovo issue
6
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the United States this week
7
Kremlin spokesman opts to give no comment on Putin’s presents to Argentina’s Kirchner
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT