Serbian president thanks Russia, Putin for assistance on Kosovo issue

BELGRADE, May 27. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has thanked Russia and its President Vladimir Putin for helping his country on the global arena on issues related to the Kosovo problem.

"I am thankful to Russia, I am thankful to its President Vladimir Putin as he is the one who has helped Serbia many times, opposing international sanctions against Serbia and persuading other nations not to recognize Kosovo," he said in an address to the national parliament.

He also thanked China and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that China’s assistance is helping Serbia develop economically.