Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow City Court upholds decision to extend remand of 24 Ukrainian sailors

World
May 27, 17:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On April 17, Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court extended the sailors’ remand for three months, until August 25

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has upheld the decision to extend the remand of all 24 Ukrainian sailors arrested in the wake of the Kerch Strait incident, a court source told TASS.

"The Court has upheld the decision made by the Lefortovsky District Court," he said.

On April 17, Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court extended the sailors’ remand for three months, until August 25. The sailors’ defense insists that they should be treated as prisoners of war.

Kerch Strait incident

On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian naval ships illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet, and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons had to be used. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters.

A criminal investigation was opened into the border incident. The Ukrainian ships’ crew members were arrested. They are charged with violating the Russian border under Article 322.3 of the Russian Criminal Code and may face up to six years in prison if found guilty.

On May 25, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) ordered Russia to release the three Ukrainian naval vessels and their 24 servicemen.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
KERCH STRAIT PROVOCATION
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition
3
Patriarch Kirill hopes Russia, Europe will turn "misunderstanding page"
4
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
5
Nord Stream 2 on schedule despite US threats to impose sanctions — Energy Ministry
6
Russia to unveil S-350 Vityaz air defense system at Army-2019 defense exhibition
7
Russian engineers to develop power unit for Marussia-based electric car
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT