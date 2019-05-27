Tsipras calls for early parliamentary elections in Greece

ATHENS, May 27. /TASS/. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced on late Sunday his decision to ask the country’s president to hold early parliamentary elections.

The statement of the Greek prime minister followed after his political party, The Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA), lost by some 9% to the country’s opposition political party, New Democracy, in the 2019 European Parliament Election on Sunday.

Greece also held on Sunday the first round of elections to the posts of city mayors, regional governors and members of municipal and regional councils. The second round of elections has been scheduled for June 2.

"I will ask the president of Greece to immediately announce the all-nation elections right after the second round of elections to municipal and regional administrations," Prime Minister Tsipras said.

The head of the government in Greece has the right to call for an early parliamentary elections, but the prime minister must ask the country’s president to officially announce the elections.