Maduro blocks transmission of opposition speeches in fear, says Guaido

CARACAS, May 26. /TASS/. Incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blocks the transmission of opposition leader Juan Guaido’s speeches due to fear, Guaido said on Saturday during a speech in the state of Lara.

"Every time I give a speech, the regime not only blocks TV and radio stations, but also the Internet. Even words scare them [the government]," Guaido said, quoted by the Nacional daily.

The opposition leader added that he represents the interests "of the majority, who want change." "We will continue to take to the streets of Venezuela," he stressed.