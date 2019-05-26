Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Maduro blocks transmission of opposition speeches in fear, says Guaido

World
May 26, 4:55 UTC+3 CARACAS

The opposition leader added that he represents the interests "of the majority, who want change"

Share
1 pages in this article

CARACAS, May 26. /TASS/. Incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blocks the transmission of opposition leader Juan Guaido’s speeches due to fear, Guaido said on Saturday during a speech in the state of Lara.

"Every time I give a speech, the regime not only blocks TV and radio stations, but also the Internet. Even words scare them [the government]," Guaido said, quoted by the Nacional daily.

The opposition leader added that he represents the interests "of the majority, who want change." "We will continue to take to the streets of Venezuela," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
NATO demands release of Ukrainian sailors detained in Russia
2
2019 IIHF World Championship. Finland edges past Russia 1:0 in semifinal
3
Maduro blocks transmission of opposition speeches in fear, says Guaido
4
Russian hockey team will have no problems defeating Finland, says former Head Coach
5
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits Russia's Kuril Islands
6
Russia’s top brass considers switching armor to 57mm caliber firepower
7
Return of capital to Russia shows growing confidence in country's economy, says Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT