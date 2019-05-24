Donbass was key topic in Zelensky, Merkel conversation, says Ukrainian administration

KIEV, May 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hashed the situation in Donbass over the phone, with Zelensky saying he stands for the return of peace in the region, the Ukrainian President’s press service reported on Friday.

"The leaders discussed the first measures in the context of supporting the active political dialogue on the high level. Specific emphasis was put on the developments on the temporarily occupied territories of Donbass," the statement reads. Zelensky and Merkel confirmed "the mutual interest in redoubling efforts to return peace to the Donbass Region," in particular in the framework of the Normandy format. "The first joint steps in this direction were agreed on," the press service added.

The Ukrainian President’s administration also added that Zelensky is planning to have a phone call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the near future.

On May 21, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine over the phone call with the leaders of France and Germany, considering the change of the Ukrainian administration. "The Russian President again reminded them that the priority is put on the passing the law on the special status for specific areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions, making it permanent, ordering an amnesty, separating forces on the line of contact, as well as establishing direct dialogue between Kiev and Donetsk and Lugansk," the Kremlin then said.