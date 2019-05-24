Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to organize another conference on efforts to stop financing of terrorism — diplomat

World
May 24, 3:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said efforts to counteract money laundering and stop funding of terrorism are among key areas on the agenda of international anti-terrorism cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

FSB chief points to use of cyber currencies for terrorist support

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia plans to organize another international conference on fighting against terrorists by stopping illegal arms supplies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with TASS.

He recalled that efforts to counteract money laundering and stop funding of terrorism are among key areas on the agenda of international anti-terrorism cooperation. "In a bid to attract attention to this problem we held an international conference titled ‘Countering Illicit Arms Trafficking in the Context of Fighting International Terrorism’ in Moscow in September 2018," he noted. "We plan to organize another such forum this year."

In his words, the relevance of this problem only grows year after year. "The notion of ‘financing of terrorism’ now implies not only financial but also any other material and technical support to terrorists," he stressed. "I would like to note that Russia is the only state that put the issue of supplying terrorists with weapons point-blank having initiated serious discussions of efforts to stop weapons supplies to terrorists."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Fight against terrorism Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
2
Russian hi-tech firm develops 1st super-computer based on domestic processor
3
Zelensky states need to get rid of Soviet hardware and standards in Ukrainian army
4
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
5
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
6
BBC never requested permission to use Putin’s image in its program, says Kremlin
7
Some defense capabilities against hypersonic weapons available in Russia today — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT