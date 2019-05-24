Russia to organize another conference on efforts to stop financing of terrorism — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia plans to organize another international conference on fighting against terrorists by stopping illegal arms supplies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with TASS.

He recalled that efforts to counteract money laundering and stop funding of terrorism are among key areas on the agenda of international anti-terrorism cooperation. "In a bid to attract attention to this problem we held an international conference titled ‘Countering Illicit Arms Trafficking in the Context of Fighting International Terrorism’ in Moscow in September 2018," he noted. "We plan to organize another such forum this year."

In his words, the relevance of this problem only grows year after year. "The notion of ‘financing of terrorism’ now implies not only financial but also any other material and technical support to terrorists," he stressed. "I would like to note that Russia is the only state that put the issue of supplying terrorists with weapons point-blank having initiated serious discussions of efforts to stop weapons supplies to terrorists."