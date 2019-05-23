Over 350 refugees leave Syria’s Rukban camp in past day — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. As many as 370 refugees left the Syrian refugee camp Rukban on Wednesday, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"On May 22, as many as 370 refugees managed to leave the Rukban camp via the humanitarian corridor and the Jleb checkpoint," Kupchishin said, adding that these people were offered medical assistance and received sets of daily necessities and food products.

In all, a total of 13,300 people have left the Rukban camp via the Jleb checkpoint for the territory controlled by the Syrian authorities, he noted.

Apart from that, according to Kupchishin, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted three humanitarian operations during the day and delivered 1,500 bags with food products to three settlements in the Damascus, Deir ez-Zor and Hama governorates.

He also said that militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone continue to violate the ceasefire regime. In the past day, they shelled seven settlements in the Latakia governorate and several areas of the Hama city.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.