Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian troops thwart terrorist attacks near Idlib

Military & Defense
May 22, 16:15 UTC+3

The militants attempted to break through the government forces’ defenses near the Al-Hayrat settlemen

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hussein Malla, archive

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Syrian troops thwarted three massive attacks by terrorists near Idlib on Wednesday morning, which involved up to 500 militants, seven tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, about 30 machine gun-mounted pickup trucks and two cars filled with explosives, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Read also
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Growing tensions in Idlib pose threat to forming Syrian constitutional committee — Erdogan

"On the morning of May 22, Syrian government forces thwarted three massive attacks on the town of Kafr Nabuda, carried out by the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group [outlawed in Russia - TASS], which involved up to 500 militants, seven tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, about 30 machine gun-mounted pickup trucks and two explosives-filled cars driven by suicide attackers," the statement reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that at the same time, militants had attempted to break through the government forces’ defenses near the Al-Hayrat settlement. The attack involved more than 200 militants, four infantry fighting vehicles and four gun-mounted pickup trucks.

In accordance with a decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey - the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - de-escalation zones were set up in Syria in May 2017. They include the Idlib Province, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, Eastern Ghouta, as well as some areas in the Daraa and al-Quneitra Provinces in southern Syria. Damascus took control of three zones in 2014, but the fourth one, covering the Idlib province and certain parts of the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, is still controlled by Jabhat al-Nusra. On May 18, Syrian government forces unilaterally ceased fire in the area but militants continue to attack their positions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Zelensky must strive for peace in Donbass, not talk sanctions, says opposition politician
2
Terrorists fire 17 rockets from Idlib at Hmeymim airbase, says Russian defense ministry
3
Syrian troops thwart terrorist attacks near Idlib
4
Press review: THAAD threat nearing Russia and Danish meddling in Nord Stream 2 aids Kiev
5
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
6
US to continue attempts to stage coup in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry says
7
Putin discusses Syria, Ukraine with Merkel, Macron — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT