Zelensky convinced new politicians to be elected to Rada even in old electoral system

KIEV, May 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky blasted the failure of the Ukrainian Parliament to consider amendments to the national electoral legislation as "old politicians" trying to stay in power, the President wrote on his official Facebook page.

"Old politicians chose the old system because only the old system provides an opportunity for them to continue their political life. They hope to squeeze into Verkhovna Rada with money and buckwheat. However, I am convinced that they are wrong," the statement reads.

Zelensky said that citizens will elect new politicians capable of changing the country in reality rather than on paper even in the single-mandate constituencies.

On Wednesday, at a special meeting convened at the initiative of newly-sworn Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Verkhovna Rada refused to consider two bills he introduced on amending the electoral system. The Parliament lacked majority to vote on these changes. Zelensky’s bills stipulated reducing the 5% threshold to 3% and changing the whole system from mixed-member proportional representation to solely proportional representation.

On May 21, Zelensky published a decree dissolving Verkhovna Rada and announcing snap parliamentary elections for July 21. However, this decree is yet to be published in the media.