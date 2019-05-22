Over 70% of Ukrainians support president’s idea about Rada’s dissolution, survey reveals

KIEV, May 22. /TASS/. More than 70% of Ukrainians support President Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to dissolve Verkhovna Rada and carry out an early election, according to the poll results released by the Rating sociological group on Wednesday.

"More than 70% of respondents support the idea of the parliament’s dissolution and an early election to Rada," the report says.

According to sociologists, the highest level of support for the parliament’s dissolution is in the south and east of Ukraine (more than 80%). At least 60% of respondents approve of this proposal in other regions.

That said, 58% of those polled stated that they will search for an alternative among new parties at the early election, whereas 26% are ready to vote for political forces represented in this Verkhovna Rada.

The survey was carried out on May 16-21 among 3,000 Ukrainians.

On May 20, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was inaugurated and announced the parliament’s dissolution. The next day he signed the corresponding decree on the early termination of current Verkhovna Rada and scheduled an early parliamentary election for July 21.