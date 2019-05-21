Zelensky says low public trust main reason for parliament’s dissolution

KIEV, May 21. /TASS/. Low public trust is the main reason for dissolving Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky said at a meeting with the heads of parliamentary factions on Tuesday.

"Low public trust - four percent - is the main reason for dissolving the Verkhovna Rada," he said. "This is how the people see the parliament’s efficiency and it is a solid reason for dissolving the parliament. As guarantor of the Constitution, I am obliged to ensure the rights of the Ukrainian people. The legal reason is that there has been no parliamentary coalition since 2016," Zelensky said.