Zelensky says low public trust main reason for parliament’s dissolution

May 21, 17:18 UTC+3 KIEV

The legal reason is that there has been no parliamentary coalition since 2016, Zelensky said

© Markiv Mykhailo, Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via AP

Ukrainian president confirms he will dissolve Verkhovna Rada in his first decree

KIEV, May 21. /TASS/. Low public trust is the main reason for dissolving Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky said at a meeting with the heads of parliamentary factions on Tuesday.

"Low public trust - four percent - is the main reason for dissolving the Verkhovna Rada," he said. "This is how the people see the parliament’s efficiency and it is a solid reason for dissolving the parliament. As guarantor of the Constitution, I am obliged to ensure the rights of the Ukrainian people. The legal reason is that there has been no parliamentary coalition since 2016," Zelensky said.

