Abkhazia's parliament to consider postponing elections on May 22

World
May 22, 2:54 UTC+3 SUKHUM

Abkhazia's President Raul Khadzhimba has confirmed that he proposed to postpone presidential election to the end of August

© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

SUKHUM, May 22. /TASS/. Abkhazia's parliament will consider the issue of postponing presidential elections on May 22, presidential representative to the Abkhazian parliament Dmitry Shamba told TASS.

On Tuesday, Abkhazia's President Raul Khadzhimba held talks with the opposition. The sides agreed to postpone presidential election from July 21 to August 25.

"Tomorrow at 11am Moscow time, the parliament session will focus on making a decision on postponing the election in accordance with the agreement reached by the president and opposition," Shamba said.

Abkhazia's President Raul Khadzhimba has confirmed that he proposed to postpone presidential election to the end of August. According to the official website of the Abkhazian President, Khadzhimba proposed to hold the vote on August 25.

A representative of the opposition earlier said that an agreement was reached with the president to postpone elections from July 21 to August 26.

"The head of state offered to opposition representatives to consider the possibility of postponing presidential elections to 25 August 2019, a term determined in accordance with the Constitution and constitutional authority of the current president," the report said.

