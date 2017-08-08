Putin vows to protect Abkhazia’s security and independence

Putin vows to protect Abkhazia’s security and independenceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 08, 17:40
PITSUNDA, August 8. /TASS/. Russia is determined to firmly guarantee the security and independence of Abkhazia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"There is a great deal for us to discuss. What is most important is we have a special relationship of trust with Abkhazia. We firmly guarantee the security and independence of Abkhazia. I am certain that it will be so further on," Putin said at a meeting with Abkhazia’s President Raul Khajimba on Tuesday.
He pointed to the need for identifying only the optimal ways of developing Abkhazia’s economy for creating jobs and its own tax base.
"That’s what we are going to discuss today," Putin said.