Over 1,000 Russian troops complete large-scale field exercise in Abkhazia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 7. /TASS/. Over 1,000 motor rifle troops from the Russian military base in Abkhazia have completed their large-scale field exercise that has lasted for one month, spokesman for Russia’s Southern Military District Vadim Astafyev said on Monday.

The field exercise was held at the Tsabal and Nagvalou practice ranges on the mountainous, forested and coastal terrain.

"As the final stage, the personnel held a control firing exercise using organic weapons and military hardware, including the armament of modern BTR-82AM armored personnel carriers, RPG-7 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, Pecheneg machineguns and AK-74 assault rifles," the spokesman said.

The troops practiced accuracy fire on the targets simulating a notional enemy’s lightly armored hardware and infantry at a distance of up to 1,000 meters. Half of the firing exercises were held at night using night vision devices mounted on military hardware and weapons.

The motor rifle troops practiced compliance with the standards of march, tactical, engineering and firing training.

Overall, the drills involved up to 200 pieces of military hardware, including BTR-82AM APCs, Kamaz Mustang armored trucks and communications vehicles based on the BTR-80 APCs.