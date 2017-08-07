Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 1,000 Russian troops complete large-scale field exercise in Abkhazia

Military & Defense
August 07, 15:31 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

The drills involved up to 200 pieces of military hardware

Share
1 pages in this article
BTR-82AM armored personnel carrier

BTR-82AM armored personnel carrier

© Igor Ageyenko/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 7. /TASS/. Over 1,000 motor rifle troops from the Russian military base in Abkhazia have completed their large-scale field exercise that has lasted for one month, spokesman for Russia’s Southern Military District Vadim Astafyev said on Monday.

The field exercise was held at the Tsabal and Nagvalou practice ranges on the mountainous, forested and coastal terrain.

Read also
Grad multiple launch rocket system

Russian troops hold drills in Abkhazia

"As the final stage, the personnel held a control firing exercise using organic weapons and military hardware, including the armament of modern BTR-82AM armored personnel carriers, RPG-7 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, Pecheneg machineguns and AK-74 assault rifles," the spokesman said.

The troops practiced accuracy fire on the targets simulating a notional enemy’s lightly armored hardware and infantry at a distance of up to 1,000 meters. Half of the firing exercises were held at night using night vision devices mounted on military hardware and weapons.

The motor rifle troops practiced compliance with the standards of march, tactical, engineering and firing training.

Overall, the drills involved up to 200 pieces of military hardware, including BTR-82AM APCs, Kamaz Mustang armored trucks and communications vehicles based on the BTR-80 APCs.

Read also

Defense minister reveals Russian army's plans for military drills in 2017

Russian warships conduct military drills in White Sea

Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet servicemen involved in military drills in Russia's West

Russia and India to hold first combined forces drills in fall

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and his wife announce separation — media
2
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
3
Moscow wishes to avoid confrontation with Washington
4
Poland is ready to buy Russian gas only on competitive basis
5
Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia in photos
6
Russia’s radiation, chemical, bioprotection force to get new robots by 2020
7
Press review: Moscow not interested in new arms race and Israel considering death penalty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама