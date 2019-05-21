Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Venezuela’s vice president plans trip to Moscow over economic agenda

World
May 21, 19:32 UTC+3

Tareck El Aissami is in charge of economic and financial issues

MOSCOW, May 21./TASS/. Venezuela’s Vice President Tareck El Aissami, who is in charge of economic and financial issues, is planning to visit Moscow, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department, Alexander Shchetinin, told journalists on Tuesday.

"We have information that Mr. El Aissami plans to come to Moscow to continue negotiations on the economic agenda, which follows in the footsteps of all those contacts that we have had traditionally and of late," the diplomat said without specifying the date of the visit.

Tareck El Aissami is also Venezuela’s Minister of Industry and National Production.

A diplomatic source has confirmed to TASS that El Aissami plans to visit the Russian capital city on May 23.

Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
