Zelensky signs decree to dismiss Rada, announces snap elections for July 21

KIEV, May 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed the decree to officially dismiss Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday and announced the snap parliamentary elections for July 21 this year.

"To dismiss the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation. To schedule the snap elections to Verkhovna Rada on July 21, 2019," the document reads.

The document was published on the President’s official website, it reads that this decision was made in accordance with Article 90 part 2 provision 1 of the Ukrainian constitution, which stipulates that if Rada fails to establish a ruling coalition for more than 30 days running, the Parliament can be dissolved.

The document also mentions Article 77 part 2 of the constitution which states that "snap elections to Verkhovna Rada are announced by the President and held within 60 days since the decree dismissing the Parliament is published."

The decree will take effect in the day of its publishing in the Uryadovy Kuryer government newspaper and/or the Voice of Ukraine parliamentary newspaper.

Following the signing of the decree, Zelensky called on Parliament Speaker Andrey Parubiy to convene a special meeting of Rada on Wednesday to "introduce changes to the MP election legislation.".