Russia hopes that Zelensky will be committed to unifying Ukrainians — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 20. /TASS/. Russia hopes that new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will be committed to unifying Ukrainians, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the emergency session of the UN Security Council convened at Russia's request on Monday.

"We think that the UN Security Council should send a clear signal to the new Ukrainian leadership that it is necessary to adopt a course toward unifying and bringing together Ukrainians instead of dividing them, a course toward inclusivity. Unity in the society is the best guarantee of sustainable political settlement," Nebenzya said.

"This is exactly the signal, as far as we can tell, that was central during the inauguration of Ukraine's President-elect Vladimir Zelensky," he added. "However, not everyone thinks so, and nationalists continue calling for ousting the Russian language from Ukraine," he noted.

On Monday, Vladimir Zelensky took the oath of office as President of Ukraine at the Ukrainian parliament meeting. Minutes into his inauguration, he announced disbanding the Verkhovna Rada and holding snap parliamentary election in the next two months.