Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hopes that Zelensky will be committed to unifying Ukrainians — diplomat

World
May 21, 1:03 UTC+3

On Monday, Vladimir Zelensky took the oath of office as President of Ukraine at the Ukrainian parliament meeting

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

© Anna Marchenko/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, May 20. /TASS/. Russia hopes that new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will be committed to unifying Ukrainians, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the emergency session of the UN Security Council convened at Russia's request on Monday.

Read also
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Zelensky promises to do everything possible so that 'Ukrainians don’t cry' in next 5 years

"We think that the UN Security Council should send a clear signal to the new Ukrainian leadership that it is necessary to adopt a course toward unifying and bringing together Ukrainians instead of dividing them, a course toward inclusivity. Unity in the society is the best guarantee of sustainable political settlement," Nebenzya said.

"This is exactly the signal, as far as we can tell, that was central during the inauguration of Ukraine's President-elect Vladimir Zelensky," he added. "However, not everyone thinks so, and nationalists continue calling for ousting the Russian language from Ukraine," he noted.

On Monday, Vladimir Zelensky took the oath of office as President of Ukraine at the Ukrainian parliament meeting. Minutes into his inauguration, he announced disbanding the Verkhovna Rada and holding snap parliamentary election in the next two months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
UN Security Council
Topics
Ukraine crisis United Nations
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian advanced armored vehicle Taifun to undergo trials at Army Games
2
Austria refuses to provide venue for Valdai Discussion Club conference
3
Air defense force repels terrorist attack on Hmeymim Airbase
4
Pontoon bridge across Euphrates restored in Syria — Russian reconciliation center
5
Press review: Can Iran make the Bomb in under a year and Turkey wants Russia’s new S-500s
6
Russian foreign ministry to do its best to help Butina raise funds to pay her attorneys
7
US, Germany, UK, Poland block UN SC emergency session on Ukraine's language law
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT