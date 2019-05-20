Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Austria refuses to provide venue for Valdai Discussion Club conference

World
May 20, 22:35 UTC+3

Valdai Council chairman Andrey Bystritsky said that "domestic political reasons" are behind the Austrian National Defense Academy's refusal to provide a venue for the forum

Share
1 pages in this article
Valdai Council chairman Andrey Bystritsky

Valdai Council chairman Andrey Bystritsky

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

VIENNA, May 20. /TASS/. Austria has refused to participate and provide a venue for the 6th European conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club one day before the event, Valdai Council chairman Andrey Bystritsky told reporters on Monday.

"Austrian colleagues informed us just several hours ago they will not be able to take part in the conference," Bystritsky said, adding that Austria’s National Defense Academy has refused to provide a venue for the forum.

Read also
Austria’s Vice Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache

Austria’s Vice Chancellor resigns over scandalous video footage

It was initially planned that Austrian Secretary General for Foreign Affairs Johannes Peterlik would attend the conference’s plenary session.

"I am sure there are many domestic political reasons for that and they have nothing to do with Russia," Bystritsky said. "But all of us are surprised. This is a quite unique development."

He said however that the forum has not been cancelled. Instead, it will be organized at the Grand Wien hotel using the club’s own resources. "I am absolutely sure we will meet tomorrow. It is very important," he added.

The 6th Valdai European conference will be held in Vienna on May 21. Its agenda will focus on topics of multilateral diplomacy and Russia’s relations with the European Union.

Situation in Austria

On May 18, leader of the Freedom Party of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache stepped down as the country’s Vice Chancellor after the German magazine Der Spiegel and the newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung had published a hidden camera video, which showed Strache, his aide Johann Gudenus and an unknown Russian-speaking woman discussing the possibility of buying the tabloid Kronen Zeitung and securing informational support for the party ahead of the 2017 parliamentary election in return for access to construction contracts in Austria.

After that, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he saw no possibility for further cooperation with that party in the coalition government. Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen suggested holding a snap parliamentary election in September.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Austria refuses to provide venue for Valdai Discussion Club conference
2
Press review: Can Iran make the Bomb in under a year and Turkey wants Russia’s new S-500s
3
Real incomes of Russians will continue to decline in 2019 — Accounts Chamber
4
Air defense force repels terrorist attack on Hmeymim Airbase
5
Lithuanians welcome meeting between Lithuanian, Russian leaders, poll reveals
6
Turkey to take part in production of S-500s in cooperation with Russia - Erdogan
7
Putin to congratulate new Ukrainian president on success in Donbass settlement — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT