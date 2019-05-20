Russian Politics & Diplomacy
United Russia and Workers' Party of Korea to meet in Moscow in late May

May 20, 9:32 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The last meeting between the heads of the two political parties was held at the International Conference of Asian Political Parties in Moscow in October 2018

VLADIVOSTOK, May 20. /TASS/. Heads of the United Russia party and the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) plan to meet in Moscow in late May 2019, Deputy Secretary of United Russia’s General Council Andrei Klimov told TASS after the opening of the International Party Center in Vladivostok.

The International Party Center for cooperation with political parties from the Asia-Pacific countries and other foreign states opened on Monday at United Russia’s venue in Vladivostok. Party representatives will share experience and search for ways to solve international problems there.

"We already have an agreement with colleagues from the Workers’ Party of Korea, and we will meet with the party’s heads in Moscow. There are plans to hold this meeting in late May, and if there are no changes, we are ready to hold such a meeting. These are normal working contacts to us, and we expect that they will contribute to the settlement of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula," Klimov said.

He added that the last significant meeting between the heads of the two political parties was held at the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Moscow in October last year.

"We also plan to come to North Korea on an inter-party visit. We are currently determining the time and the route, but I want to reiterate that these are usual working contacts to us," Klimov said.

United Russia’s press service reported that the International Party Center, which opened on Monday, will become a venue for discussion of global and regional problems and exchange of experience between representatives for political parties from different countries. The center should help develop cooperation in the humanitarian and economic spheres and cooperation in youth and women’s organizations. The opening became a response to the growing number of inquiries from large and influential political parties, party associations and other public structures of the Asia-Pacific countries that are interested in developing relations with Russia in civic society.

