Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev’s forces violate ceasefire five times in past day - Dontesk authorities

World
May 18, 11:31 UTC+3 DONETSK

The Kiev forces used mortars with the caliber of 120mm, armaments of infantry combat vehicles, armored fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and large-caliber small arms

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, May 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) violated the ceasefire five times during the past day, having shelled the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Head of the DPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Ruslan Yakubov said on Saturday.

"Over the past day the overall number of violations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reached 5. The total number of munitions used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is 54," Yakubov said, according to the Donetsk News Agency.

According to Yakubov, the shelling targeted the settlements of Zhabichevo and Alexandrovka on the outskirts of Donetsk, the village of Krutaya Balka, the town of Dokuchaevsk and the village of Sakhanka in the south of DPR

The Kiev forces used mortars with the caliber of 120mm, armaments of infantry combat vehicles, armored fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and large-caliber small arms.

Now a spring truce is formally in force in Donbass, which took effect at midnight on March 8. The Kiev forces violated it five minutes after it had become effective.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Authorities will offer several sites for construction of new cathedral in Yekaterinburg
2
Putin says Dalai Lama not barred from entering Russia
3
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
4
Belarus eager to buy Russian-made Pantsyr, Tor air defense missile systems
5
Ukrainian army shells Lugansk Republic six times over past 24 hours, says LPR militia
6
US imposing "sanctions for the sake of sanctions," Russian lawmaker says
7
Contract for 13 Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to be signed in 2020 — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT