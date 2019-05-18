Kiev’s forces violate ceasefire five times in past day - Dontesk authorities

DONETSK, May 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) violated the ceasefire five times during the past day, having shelled the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Head of the DPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Ruslan Yakubov said on Saturday.

"Over the past day the overall number of violations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reached 5. The total number of munitions used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is 54," Yakubov said, according to the Donetsk News Agency.

According to Yakubov, the shelling targeted the settlements of Zhabichevo and Alexandrovka on the outskirts of Donetsk, the village of Krutaya Balka, the town of Dokuchaevsk and the village of Sakhanka in the south of DPR

The Kiev forces used mortars with the caliber of 120mm, armaments of infantry combat vehicles, armored fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and large-caliber small arms.

Now a spring truce is formally in force in Donbass, which took effect at midnight on March 8. The Kiev forces violated it five minutes after it had become effective.