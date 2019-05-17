Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Terrorists plotting chemical provocation in Syria’s Sarakib, says Russian diplomat

World
May 17, 20:32 UTC+3

Russia’s reconciliation center said earlier that Nusra had plans of staging a provocation using of toxic agents near Sarakib, for which they had brought Russian air bombs' fragments from other regions

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, May 17. /TASS/. Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) terrorists are plotting a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Sarakib to place the blame on the Russian military, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria has received data, which was confirmed by independent sources, about Nusra terrorists’ plans to stage another chemical provocation in the town of Sarakib to place the blame for it on the Russian aerospace forces," he said at a United Nations Security Council extraordinary session on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Russia’s reconciliation center reported earlier that al-Nusra militants were hatching plans of staging a provocation with the use of toxic agents near the town of Sarakib, for which ends they had brought fragments of Russian air bombs from other Syrian regions. The provocation was geared to place the blame for alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians in Idlib on the Russian aerospace forces.

According to Kupchishin, the fake incident is supposed to be videotaped to subsequently circulate the video in social networks and Western media. "The data received by the Russian reconciliation center from Sarakib residents has been confirmed through another, independent channel," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Dalai Lama not barred from entering Russia
2
Militants preparing provocation with chemical weapons in Syria — reconciliation center
3
Russia denies accusations of violating humanitarian law in Syria’s Idlib
4
Latvia needs to consider rebuilding relations with Russia, says former mayor of Riga
5
Bon Jovi to kick off 2019 European tour in Moscow, first show in Russia in 30 years
6
Belarus eager to buy Russian-made Pantsyr, Tor air defense missile systems
7
Turkey won’t drop either S-400 or Patriot missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT