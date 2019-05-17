Terrorists plotting chemical provocation in Syria’s Sarakib, says Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 17. /TASS/. Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) terrorists are plotting a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Sarakib to place the blame on the Russian military, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria has received data, which was confirmed by independent sources, about Nusra terrorists’ plans to stage another chemical provocation in the town of Sarakib to place the blame for it on the Russian aerospace forces," he said at a United Nations Security Council extraordinary session on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Russia’s reconciliation center reported earlier that al-Nusra militants were hatching plans of staging a provocation with the use of toxic agents near the town of Sarakib, for which ends they had brought fragments of Russian air bombs from other Syrian regions. The provocation was geared to place the blame for alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians in Idlib on the Russian aerospace forces.

According to Kupchishin, the fake incident is supposed to be videotaped to subsequently circulate the video in social networks and Western media. "The data received by the Russian reconciliation center from Sarakib residents has been confirmed through another, independent channel," he said.