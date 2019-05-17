Conditions created for Russia’s return to PACE — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Conditions have been created for the return of Russia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) but the final decision about participating in PACE’s June session will be made by lawmakers," a diplomatic source told reporters.

"It is up to the lawmakers to decide. Conditions have been created," the source said.

Russia and the Council of Europe

Following Crimea’s 2014 reunification with Russia, the country’s delegation to PACE was stripped of its key rights, including the right to vote, over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. In response, Russia suspended its participation in PACE’s activities and the payment of its contribution to the Council of Europe.

Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland said in October 2018, that Russia’s membership in the Committee of Ministers and the Parliamentary Assembly might be suspended starting from June 2019 due to non-payment of monetary contributions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in response that Moscow would quit the Council of Europe if opposing member states called for expelling Russia.