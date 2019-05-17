Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Conditions created for Russia’s return to PACE — diplomatic source

World
May 17, 14:01 UTC+3

It is up to the lawmakers to decide, the source said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Conditions have been created for the return of Russia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) but the final decision about participating in PACE’s June session will be made by lawmakers," a diplomatic source told reporters.

"It is up to the lawmakers to decide. Conditions have been created," the source said.

Russia and the Council of Europe

Read also

Russia has no plans to withdraw from Council of Europe, says Lavrov

Following Crimea’s 2014 reunification with Russia, the country’s delegation to PACE was stripped of its key rights, including the right to vote, over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. In response, Russia suspended its participation in PACE’s activities and the payment of its contribution to the Council of Europe.

Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland said in October 2018, that Russia’s membership in the Committee of Ministers and the Parliamentary Assembly might be suspended starting from June 2019 due to non-payment of monetary contributions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in response that Moscow would quit the Council of Europe if opposing member states called for expelling Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Belarus eager to buy Russian-made Pantsyr, Tor air defense missile systems
2
Russia has no plans to withdraw from Council of Europe, says Lavrov
3
Lavrov meets with German top diplomat in Helsinki
4
Press review: Will Trump, Xi meet at G20 and what awaits Council of Europe if Russia exits
5
Zelensky to dissolve Ukrainian parliament, says aide
6
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
7
Kremlin says response to new US sanctions will be based on reciprocity
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT