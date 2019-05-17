Poroshenko’s potential ban on leaving Ukraine ‘adequate treatment’, Moscow says

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The beginning of court proceedings on banning Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and several high-ranking Ukrainian officials from leaving the country is an "adequate treatment of nationalists", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday on her Facebook page.

"An adequate treatment of nationalists: if you value Ukraine above all, then live there without the possibility of leaving," the spokeswoman wrote.

Earlier on Friday, a court in Kiev has initiated proceedings against Poroshenko, speaker of Ukrainian parliament Andrey Parubiy, Ukrainian PM Vladimir Groysman and 177 other Ukrainian officials. The court appeals to introduce a ban on leaving Ukraine for all these officials.