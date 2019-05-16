Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Six civilians, two children killed in shelling on Syria’s Aleppo - Defense Ministry

World
May 16, 1:27 UTC+3

Another ten civilians were wounded

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Eight Syrians were killed in the shelling conducted by militants in the Aleppo region, another ten civilians were wounded, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Eight Syrians, including two children, were killed in shelling on Al-Nayrab, Aleppo province, while ten more civilians were wounded," he said at a briefing.

Kupchishin added that in the past day the militants had shelled ten inhabited localities in the regions of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides carried out two humanitarian missions in Zama, Latakia province and Ard al-Djabourin, Homs province.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
3
Press review: Chances for new Putin-Trump talks looking up and SCO to fight terror threat
4
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
5
Verkhovna Rada schedules Zelensky’s inauguration for May 20
6
Nearly half of Ukrainians ready to support idea of Donbass autonomy, poll shows
7
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT