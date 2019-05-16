Six civilians, two children killed in shelling on Syria’s Aleppo - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Eight Syrians were killed in the shelling conducted by militants in the Aleppo region, another ten civilians were wounded, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Eight Syrians, including two children, were killed in shelling on Al-Nayrab, Aleppo province, while ten more civilians were wounded," he said at a briefing.

Kupchishin added that in the past day the militants had shelled ten inhabited localities in the regions of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides carried out two humanitarian missions in Zama, Latakia province and Ard al-Djabourin, Homs province.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.