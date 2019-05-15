Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran officially suspends execution of part of its obligations under nuclear deal

World
May 15, 10:14 UTC+3

The source noted that Tehran may renew work on uranium enrichment and stop the updating of the heavy water reactor in Arak

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Iran officially suspended the execution of part of its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 15, Iranian news agency ISNA reported on Wednesday, citing a representative for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran made this decision, according to the source. "The society will be informed on the undertaken steps in the next several days; we will also declare our plans on providing access to mass media representatives to sites in Arak and Natanz," ISNA quoted him as saying.

Read also

Iran to stop implementation of some of its commitments under nuclear deal

The source noted that Tehran, as it had previously warned, may renew work on uranium enrichment and stop the updating of the heavy water reactor in Arak if the participants to the deal fail to fulfil their obligations under the deal within 60 days.

On May 8, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared the suspension of the execution of Iran's obligations under two items of the JCPOA that concern the necessity to sell a surplus of uranium to other countries if its volume exceeds 300 kg and heavy water. Tehran demands that the European participants follow the terms of the deal regarding the protection of Iran’s interests, in particular in issues related to the banking sector and oil trade.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran on the one hand and the permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany on the other hand. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the deal. It stipulates the rebuilding of a reactor in Arak for nuclear research for peaceful purposes and the observation of the limits of uranium enrichment of not more than 3.67%. In exchange, the UN Security Council’s sanctions and the unilateral restrictive measures launched by the US and the EU were lifted from Tehran.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
3
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
4
Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems
5
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
6
Russian Helicopters Group presents new concept of after-sale services
7
Putin: Imprudent for Iran to quit nuke deal, since Tehran would be accused of its collapse
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT