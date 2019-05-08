Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran to stop implementation of some of its commitments under nuclear deal

World
May 08, 9:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Rouhani added that the JCPOA does not stop its operation and Iran does not withdraw from the deal

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office, Mohammad Berno

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Tehran decided to partially suspend the execution of some of its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iran nuclear program, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Rouhani said Iran stops the implementation of its commitments under two items of the JCPOA. They concern the suspension of sales of enriched uranium and heavy water that Iran has to other countries for 60 days, under Sections 26 and 36 of the deal, according to Press TV. Iran expects the other members of the deal to take measures for preserving it and fulfilling their obligations within 60 days.

Read also

US says assistance to expand Iran’s Bushehr NPP may be sanctionable

Rouhani said that the JCPOA does not stop its operation and Iran does not withdraw from the deal.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump declared Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA - a deal that was inked in 2015 and restricted Tehran’s nuclear developments in exchange for the abolishment of the sanctions introduced by the UN Security Council and the unilateral restrictive measures launched by the US and the EU. In November last year the US’ sanctions against Iran’s oil sector were restored.

On April 22, Trump decided not to prolong the exceptions to the oil sanctions against Iran, which renewed operation in November 2018. Then Washington introduced a ban for importing Iranian oil but allowed major importers to continue purchases during six months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Iran's nuclear program issue
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian foreign minister to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow on May 8
2
Pantsir, Tor-M1 systems shot down 27 rockets militants fired at Hmeymim May 6
3
Russian state arms exporter signs contracts for $5.2 billion in 2019
4
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
5
Advanced silent mortars start arriving for Russian Army
6
Seven tourists die in avalanche in Altai mountains
7
Four people arrested in case of contamination of oil in Druzhba pipeline
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT