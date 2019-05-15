Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Brexit deal to be submitted to UK parliament for consideration at the start of June

World
May 15, 3:48 UTC+3 LONDON

A Downing Street spokesman stressed the prime minister's "determination to bring the talks to a conclusion and deliver on the referendum result to leave the EU"

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, May 14. /TASS/. The Brexit deal will be submitted to the UK parliament for consideration in the first week of June, a Downing Street spokesman said on Tuesday.

Read also

UK Parliament rejects draft Brexit deal for the third time

"This evening the Prime Minister met the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons to make clear our determination to bring the talks to a conclusion and deliver on the referendum result to leave the EU," the spokesman said.

"We will therefore be bringing forward the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week beginning the 3rd June. It is imperative we do so then if the UK is to leave the EU before the summer Parliamentary recess," he added.

"Talks this evening between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition were both useful and constructive. Tomorrow talks will continue at an official level as we seek the stable majority in Parliament that will ensure the safe passage of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill and the UK’s swift exit from the EU," the spokesman noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Brexit
Countries
United Kingdom
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
3
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
4
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
5
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
6
Press review: Chances for new Putin-Trump talks looking up and SCO to fight terror threat
7
Russian national who transferred about $800,000 to IS detained in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT