Brexit deal to be submitted to UK parliament for consideration at the start of June

LONDON, May 14. /TASS/. The Brexit deal will be submitted to the UK parliament for consideration in the first week of June, a Downing Street spokesman said on Tuesday.

"This evening the Prime Minister met the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons to make clear our determination to bring the talks to a conclusion and deliver on the referendum result to leave the EU," the spokesman said.

"We will therefore be bringing forward the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week beginning the 3rd June. It is imperative we do so then if the UK is to leave the EU before the summer Parliamentary recess," he added.

"Talks this evening between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition were both useful and constructive. Tomorrow talks will continue at an official level as we seek the stable majority in Parliament that will ensure the safe passage of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill and the UK’s swift exit from the EU," the spokesman noted.