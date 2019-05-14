Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pompeo arrives in Sochi for talks with Lavrov

World
May 14, 14:26 UTC+3 SOCHI

The meeting will focus on solving the crisis around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, extending the New START and also Syria and Venezuela

Share
1 pages in this article
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin announces agenda for Putin’s meeting with Pompeo

SOCHI, May 14. /TASS/. The plane of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed at the Sochi airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

During his first working visit to Russia, the top US diplomat is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and later meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The full-fledged meeting, the second one over the past month, will focus on solving the crisis around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, extending the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and also Syria and Venezuela.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin announces agenda for Putin’s meeting with Pompeo
2
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
3
Russia, China ready to provide security guarantees to North Korea, says Lavrov
4
Pompeo arrives in Sochi for talks with Lavrov
5
Russian, Kazakh military to hold joint exercises in both countries 2019
6
Russia to complete construction of helicopter maintenance center in Peru in 2019
7
Putin may discuss with Pompeo possible Russia-US summit in Osaka, Kremlin says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT