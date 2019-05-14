Pompeo arrives in Sochi for talks with Lavrov

SOCHI, May 14. /TASS/. The plane of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed at the Sochi airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

During his first working visit to Russia, the top US diplomat is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and later meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The full-fledged meeting, the second one over the past month, will focus on solving the crisis around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, extending the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and also Syria and Venezuela.