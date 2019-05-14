Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin announces agenda for Putin’s meeting with Pompeo

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 14, 12:43 UTC+3

The meeting will take place after the Sochi talks between Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

SOCHI, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss bilateral relations, strategic stability, disarmament and regional issues at his May 14 meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

Pompeo emphasizes need ‘to find a way forward’ during visit to Russia

"The most pressing issues will be discussed. Clearly, the agenda will include bilateral relations, strategic stability and disarmament issues, as well as regional crises, namely, Iran, Syria and Venezuela, as well as the Korean Peninsula denuclearization," he said, adding that the parties might touch upon some other matters.

The Russian presidential spokesman pointed out that the meeting would take place after the Sochi talks between Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to Peskov, "the president will receive Mr. Pompeo and Minister Lavrov who will inform him of the results of their discussions."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, China ready to provide security guarantees to North Korea, says Lavrov
2
Kremlin announces agenda for Putin’s meeting with Pompeo
3
Press review: Where will Putin meet Trump and ‘sabotaged’ tankers raise Iran tensions
4
Putin’s visit to arms exhibition ahead of talks with Pompeo not a signal for US — Kremlin
5
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
6
Russian servicemen to use Syrian experience at summer training
7
Growing tensions in Idlib pose threat to forming Syrian constitutional committee — Erdogan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT