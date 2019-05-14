Kremlin announces agenda for Putin’s meeting with Pompeo

SOCHI, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss bilateral relations, strategic stability, disarmament and regional issues at his May 14 meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The most pressing issues will be discussed. Clearly, the agenda will include bilateral relations, strategic stability and disarmament issues, as well as regional crises, namely, Iran, Syria and Venezuela, as well as the Korean Peninsula denuclearization," he said, adding that the parties might touch upon some other matters.

The Russian presidential spokesman pointed out that the meeting would take place after the Sochi talks between Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to Peskov, "the president will receive Mr. Pompeo and Minister Lavrov who will inform him of the results of their discussions."