Pompeo cancels Monday’s visit to Moscow - Reuters

World
May 13, 6:24 updated at: May 13, 6:57 UTC+3

On Monday, instead of Moscow, Pompeo will arrive in Brussels, where he will discuss the situation concerning Iran with EU officials

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

© Mandel Ngan/Pool photo via AP

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has cancelled his visit to Moscow scheduled for Monday but plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Sochi on Tuesday as planned, Reuters reported citing a State Department official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, instead of Moscow, Pompeo will arrive in Brussels, where he will discuss the situation concerning Iran with EU officials. According to Reuters, he has departed from Washington and is heading to Europe.

Earlier reports said that Pompeo would come to Moscow on Monday. The US secretary of state is expected to arrive in Sochi on Tuesday afternoon and hold talks with Lavrov. Kremlin did not rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin would receive Pompeo in Sochi.

Pompeo cancels Monday's visit to Moscow - Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT