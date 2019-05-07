Putin may receive Pompeo in Sochi on May 14

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin can meet with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Sochi on May 14, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He recalled that the talks between Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were scheduled to be held in Sochi on May 14.

"That’s the main thing planned for Pompeo in Sochi, but we do not rule out that Pompeo will be received by the Russian president following these negotiations," Peskov said.

That will be the second Lavrov-Pompeo meeting this month. They held talks in Finland on May 6, which lasted about an hour and made it possible, according to Russia’s top diplomat, to take a step forward in continuation of the May 3 telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump initiated by Washington.