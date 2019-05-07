Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat confirms preparations for Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Sochi

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 07, 13:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed the preparations for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on May 14 in Sochi.

"In light of the reports about possible dates of negotiations between Lavrov and Pompeo that emerged in the media, I would like to specify that the issue concerns the meeting on May 14 in Sochi that is being prepared," she told TASS.

"The visit and the negotiations will be officially announced on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Please use the official information as reference."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Maria Zakharova
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
2
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
3
Advanced silent mortars start arriving for Russian Army
4
Diplomat confirms preparations for Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Sochi
5
Turkish servicemen to start training to operate S-400 systems this month — source
6
Aeroflot to pay compensation to all passengers, victim’s families after plane crash
7
Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to be docked for further repairs in 2020 — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT