Diplomat confirms preparations for Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Sochi

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed the preparations for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on May 14 in Sochi.

"In light of the reports about possible dates of negotiations between Lavrov and Pompeo that emerged in the media, I would like to specify that the issue concerns the meeting on May 14 in Sochi that is being prepared," she told TASS.

"The visit and the negotiations will be officially announced on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Please use the official information as reference."