Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump orders to raise tariffs on $300 bln worth of Chinese goods

World
May 11, 4:02 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The details regarding tariffs will be made public on Monday

Share
1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has requested introducing tariffs on another $300 bln worth of Chinese goods, the Office of the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement on Friday.

"Earlier today, at the direction of the President, the United States increased the level of tariffs from 10% to 25% on approximately $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. The President also ordered us to begin the process of raising tariffs on essentially all remaining imports from China, which are valued at approximately $300 billion," the statement said.

The details regarding tariffs will be made public on Monday.

On Friday, Trump announced that the US and China intended to pursue the talks despite the fact that the American side introduced tariffs on Chinese goods. President noted that those tariffs "may or may not be removed depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump orders to raise tariffs on $300 bln worth of Chinese goods
2
Lavrov told about differences between Russian, Japanese positions on peace treaty issue
3
Iran’s move on JCPOA triggered by Washington’s rash policy, says Kremlin
4
Victory Day Parade in Moscow
5
Russian scientists explain difference between ice thawing in Eurasian, American Arctic
6
Putin urges to keep memory about the war and stay vigilant
7
Moscow could make top-3 of global startup ranking by 2023 - expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT