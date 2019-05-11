Trump orders to raise tariffs on $300 bln worth of Chinese goods

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has requested introducing tariffs on another $300 bln worth of Chinese goods, the Office of the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement on Friday.

"Earlier today, at the direction of the President, the United States increased the level of tariffs from 10% to 25% on approximately $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. The President also ordered us to begin the process of raising tariffs on essentially all remaining imports from China, which are valued at approximately $300 billion," the statement said.

The details regarding tariffs will be made public on Monday.

On Friday, Trump announced that the US and China intended to pursue the talks despite the fact that the American side introduced tariffs on Chinese goods. President noted that those tariffs "may or may not be removed depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations.".