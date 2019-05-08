Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Butina to be released from custody on November 5

World
May 08, 16:16 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Butina will be deported to Russia immediately after serving her sentence

Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Butina

Maria Butina

© EPA-EFE/Press Service of Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. Russian national Maria Butina, currently serving a prison sentence in the US for espionage, will be released from custody on November 5, 2019, the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) informed a TASS correspondent on Wednesday.

"Her release date is 11/05/2019 (November 5, 2019 - TASS)," the bureau informed.

The bureau officials added that so far, the Russian national is not in BOP custody, remaining at a detention center in Alexandria, Virginia.

Read also
Maria Butina

Russian embassy in US sends note of protest due to court’s verdict on Butina case

Butina will be deported to Russia immediately after serving her sentence.

On April 26, a court in Washington sustained the prosecution’s request for sentencing Butina to 18 months behind bars. Judge Tanya Chutkan ignored the defense lawyers’ request that Butina should be sentenced to a term equal to the period she had already spent in custody.

Butina’s case

Maria Butina, 30, was arrested in Washington DC on July 15, right before the Helsinki meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump. The US Department of Justice said that she was suspected of acting "as an agent of Russia inside the United States by developing relationships with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation."

On December 13, Butina pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to violate the US law governing foreign agents operating in the country and signed a plea agreement. The prosecution said at the time that the process of Butina’s cooperation with the investigation might take some time.

Butina had arrived in the United States for a course of studies. Last spring, she obtained a master’s degree at American University, where she studied international relations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Butina's case
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: US attempts to resettle Kurds in Arab areas might trigger Syria’s breakup
2
Kremlin comments on Kiev's move not to recognize Russian passports for Donbass residents
3
Russian footballers Kokorin, Mamayev found guilty of battery
4
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
5
Prosecutor demands prison terms of up to 18 months for Russian footballers Kokorin, Mamaev
6
Putin sends greetings to Ukrainian people on Victory Day, urges to counter fascism rebirth
7
Butina to be released from custody on November 5
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT