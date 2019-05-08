Butina to be released from custody on November 5

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. Russian national Maria Butina, currently serving a prison sentence in the US for espionage, will be released from custody on November 5, 2019, the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) informed a TASS correspondent on Wednesday.

"Her release date is 11/05/2019 (November 5, 2019 - TASS)," the bureau informed.

The bureau officials added that so far, the Russian national is not in BOP custody, remaining at a detention center in Alexandria, Virginia.

Butina will be deported to Russia immediately after serving her sentence.

On April 26, a court in Washington sustained the prosecution’s request for sentencing Butina to 18 months behind bars. Judge Tanya Chutkan ignored the defense lawyers’ request that Butina should be sentenced to a term equal to the period she had already spent in custody.

Butina’s case

Maria Butina, 30, was arrested in Washington DC on July 15, right before the Helsinki meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump. The US Department of Justice said that she was suspected of acting "as an agent of Russia inside the United States by developing relationships with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation."

On December 13, Butina pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to violate the US law governing foreign agents operating in the country and signed a plea agreement. The prosecution said at the time that the process of Butina’s cooperation with the investigation might take some time.

Butina had arrived in the United States for a course of studies. Last spring, she obtained a master’s degree at American University, where she studied international relations.