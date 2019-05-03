Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy in US sends note of protest due to court’s verdict on Butina case

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 16:08 updated at: May 03, 16:16 UTC+3

"In relation to the unlawful court verdict, a note of protest has been sent to the US State Department", the Russian embassy stated

Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Butina

Maria Butina

© AP Photo

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the USA has sent a note of protest to the US State Department in relation to the US court verdict on Russian national Maria Butina’s case.

"In relation to the unlawful court verdict, a note of protest has been sent to the [US] State Department. We demand the US officials to ensure the protection of rights and legal interests of our compatriot in accordance with international human rights norms," the Russian embassy stated.

The embassy added that Russian diplomats had visited Maria Butina in prison. "Despite the unjust and severe verdict issued on April 26, our compatriot endures the hardships of her prison sentence stoically and with dignity," the statement by the embassy says.

On April 26, a court in Washington sustained the prosecution’s request for sentencing Butina to 18 months behind bars. Judge Tanya Chutkan ignored the defense lawyers’ request that Butina should be sentenced to a term equal to the period she had already spent in custody.

Butina’s case

Maria Butina, 30, was arrested in Washington DC on July 15, right before the Helsinki meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump. The US Department of Justice said that she was suspected of acting "as an agent of Russia inside the United States by developing relationships with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation."

On December 13, Butina pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to violate the US law governing foreign agents operating in the country and signed a plea agreement. The prosecution said at the time that the process of Butina’s cooperation with the investigation might take some time.

Butina had arrived in the United States for a course of studies. Last spring, she obtained a master’s degree at American University, where she studied international relations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Guaido does not rule out military intervention in Venezuela
2
Opposition politician slams Zelensky for 'only thing left in common' remarks
3
OMV earmarks 44 mln euro to finance Nord Stream 2 in Q1 2019
4
Zelensky says Ukraine and Russia share only state border, have nothing else in common
5
Russian embassy in US sends note of protest due to court’s verdict on Butina case
6
Agreement reached on Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Finland, says senior diplomat
7
Russia ready to let Germany, France study shipping rules in Kerch Strait on site
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT