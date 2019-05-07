Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Record batch of cocaine hidden in paint cans seized in Ukraine’s Odessa

World
May 07, 23:56 UTC+3 KIEV

The total amount of seized cargo reaches 19.5 tonnes

KIEV, May 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian border guards have seized a record batch of cocaine from Colombia in Odessa. Drug traffickers have attempted to deliver the drug by mixing it with the paint transported in plastic cans. The total amount of seized cargo reaches 19.5 tonnes.

"The drug traffickers’ plan was easy: to import cocaine mixed with lacquer and paint to Ukraine to the address of one of Ukrainian enterprises, and then isolate it in a drug lab," the Ukrainian State Fiscal Service said.

According to preliminary expertise, some 30-kilogram cans contained up to 3 kilograms of cocaine. The total amount of cocaine seized will be determined after all detained cargo is examined. "However, even now we can assume that this batch will be a record one," the service said.

