FSB shuts down large drug lab in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) carried out an operation in the Moscow Region to shut down a large drug laboratory. The FSB Center for Public Relations told TASS that the laboratory for producing large batches of synthetic drugs was organized by a Moscow resident for selling drugs through illegal internet shops.

"The drug dealer was detained with the mainor. More than 164 kg of liquids that contain more than 28 kg of synthetic drugs in dry solids, laboratory equipment, glassware and chemical agents were found and confiscated from him in a private house in the Moscow Region," the FSB Center for Public Relations said.

The FSB Investigative Directorate launched a criminal case under Part 5 Section 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (the production of large batches of narcotic substances) against the detained person. He was taken into custody.