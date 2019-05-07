Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Militants shell settlements in three Syrian provinces — Russian reconciliation center

World
May 07, 22:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Viktor Kupchishin said that militants have shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Idlib and Aleppo over the last 24 hours

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Read also

Syrian forces shell militants' positions near Aleppo — media

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Militants have shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Idlib and Aleppo over the last 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Jubb al-Mgara, Quinshiba, Ruieset Iskander, Qesab, Safar in the province of Latakia; Safsafa, Niha in the province of Idlib; Rashidin in the province of Aleppo," Kupchishin said.

He added that officers of the Russian reconciliation center carried out a humanitarian operation in the province of Deir ez-Zor, handing out around 500 food sets to local residents.

Companies
Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
ADVERTISEMENT