Militants shell settlements in three Syrian provinces — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Militants have shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Idlib and Aleppo over the last 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Jubb al-Mgara, Quinshiba, Ruieset Iskander, Qesab, Safar in the province of Latakia; Safsafa, Niha in the province of Idlib; Rashidin in the province of Aleppo," Kupchishin said.

He added that officers of the Russian reconciliation center carried out a humanitarian operation in the province of Deir ez-Zor, handing out around 500 food sets to local residents.