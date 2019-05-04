Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North Korea fires missile in direction of Sea of Japan - Yonhap

World
May 04, 4:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The South Korean and US military are gathering detailed information about the launch

© Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. North Korea fired a short-range missile in the direction of the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Pyongyang "fired a missile from its east coast town of Wonsan in the eastern direction at 9:06 a.m. today," the JCS said in a release.

The South Korean and US military are gathering detailed information about the launch.

In April 2018, Pyongyang announced it was halting tests of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles of various range with the goal of developing the socialist economy and improving living conditions of its citizens. After that last May North Korea eliminated the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where six underground explosions had been conducted. Between 2016 and 2017, North Korea carried out nearly 40 ballistic missile launches.

