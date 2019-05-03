<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-KX9ZXT" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Tags
Media
Press Releases
Infographics
Special projects
Select the city
Moscow
St.-Petersburg
Novosibirsk
Ekaterinburg
Nizhny Novgorod
Samara
Kazan
Omsk
Chelyabinsk
Rostov-on-Don
Ufa
Volgograd
Perm
Krasnoyarsk
Voronezh
Currency converter
USD
EUR
GBP
CHF
JPY
CNY
Back to Currency converter
Exchange rate
USD
→
RUR
Сurrency Converter
History course
Please enter an amount
Amount:
From:
↔
To:
Exchange rate on:
03.05.2019
02.05.2019
01.05.2019
30.04.2019
29.04.2019
28.04.2019
27.04.2019
^
News Feed
Sections
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
RUSSIA-JAPAN DISPUTE OVER KURIL ISLANDS
RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
World
Business & Economy
SPIEF-2018
EURASIAN ECONOMIC UNION
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
More
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
All news
News Feed
News
Search
Topics
All
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Emergencies
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
More news
Putin, Trump discuss Mueller report during phone call
World
May 03, 18:58
UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
©
Alexey Nikolsky/Presidential Press Service/TASS
Putin, Trump discuss Mueller report during phone call - White House.
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Trump discuss Mueller report during phone call
2
Agreement reached on Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Finland, says senior diplomat
3
Treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons ‘a mistake’ - Russian foreign ministry
4
Opposition politician slams Zelensky for 'only thing left in common' remarks
5
Lavrov in conversation with Pompeo blames US for support for attempted coup in Venezuela
6
Russian Northern Fleet naval group led by frigate Admiral Gorshkov enters Sea of Japan
7
OMV earmarks 44 mln euro to finance Nord Stream 2 in Q1 2019
1
Zelensky says Ukraine and Russia share only state border, have nothing else in common
2
Agreement reached on Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Finland, says senior diplomat
3
Guaido does not rule out military intervention in Venezuela
4
Lavrov denounces US’ statement about Russia’s role in situation in Venezuela as wrong
5
Opposition politician slams Zelensky for 'only thing left in common' remarks
6
Pure Russian oil arrives in Belarus via Druzhba pipeline
7
OMV earmarks 44 mln euro to finance Nord Stream 2 in Q1 2019
1
Zelensky says Ukraine and Russia share only state border, have nothing else in common
2
Georgia’s opposition threatens to impeach president over refusal to host US military base
3
Moscow receives US explanation on deployment of THAAD system to Romania
4
Zelensky is ready to discuss new conditions for Ukraine and Russia’s coexistence
5
Russia drops out of world’s top-5 military spenders, first time since 2006 — SIPRI
6
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
7
Kremlin takes note of Zelensky’s statement about Russian passports
TOP STORIES
RUSSIA-NORTH KOREA SUMMIT
VENEZUELA'S POLITICAL CRISIS
SITUATION AROUND INF TREATY
CONFLICT IN SYRIA
BREXIT
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT