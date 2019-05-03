Opposition politician slams Zelensky for 'only thing left in common' remarks

KIEV, May 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s president-elect Vladimir Zelensky is completely wrong when he says that Ukraine and Russia share only the state border, Chairman of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said in a statement.

"The statement by Ukraine’s president-elect Vladimir Zelensky who said that Russia and Ukraine ‘have only one thing left in common, that is, the state border, 2,295 km and 400 meters' is a profound mistake, which contradicts the reality," he said. According to Medvedchuk, Zelensky made that statement for the sake of a witty remark, and no sober-minded person will agree with that.

The politician stressed that Ukrainians and Russians share a common thousand-year history, Slavic roots, Christian Orthodox faith, culture and language, which is spoken by more than one-half of Ukrainian citizens.

Medvedchuk added that millions of relatives living in both countries, as well as the "Great Victory in the most sanguinary war in the history of humanity, the Great Patriotic War" were likewise common for Russia and Ukraine.

"If Mr. Zelensky is unaware of that, doesn’t want to hear about that or decided to give it up toeing Pyotr Poroshenko’s line, I can say only one thing: I am very sorry. I feel sorry for Ukrainians. Many will regret it, if they find out that they bargained one trouble for another," he concluded.

Zelensky said on May 2 that Russia and Ukraine shared only state border.

On April 30, Ukraine’s Central Election Commission announced the official results of the presidential election in the country. Zelensky won the runoff election, having garnered 73.22% of the vote, while incumbent President Pyotr Poroshenko secured 24.45% of the vote.