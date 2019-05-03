Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Guaido does not rule out military intervention in Venezuela

World
May 03, 6:51 UTC+3 RIO DE JANEIRO

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said a military intervention is "a measure of last resort"

© EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 3. /TASS/. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido considers foreign military intervention as a measure of last resort to overthrow the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Read also
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

President Maduro says ready to adopt plan of changes to Venezuela’s administration

"I do not rule our a military intervention because it is entirely clear what the Maduro regime is about," Guaido told Folha de Sao Paolo newspaper. "But this is a measure of last resort. It is important to first try to faciliate a peaceful transition," he added.

On January 23 Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the country's acting president. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has described it as a coup attempt and announced severing diplomatic relations with the United States. On January 28 the US imposed sancitons on Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA oil company.

Guaido was recognized as interim president by the Lima Group countries (except for Mexico), as well as by Albania, Georgia, the United States, and the Organization of American States. Several EU countries came forward with support for the Venezuelan parliament and expressed hope for new elections to resolve the crisis. Maduro was supported by Russia, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Turkey. Belarus and China called for resolving all issues by peaceful means and spoke against any interference from the outside. The UN secretary general called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
