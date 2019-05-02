Russian Politics & Diplomacy
President Maduro says ready to adopt plan of changes to Venezuela’s administration

World
May 02, 5:01 UTC+3 CARACAS

"I want to adopt a plan to change and improve everything, to correct mistakes," Maduro added

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

© AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

CARACAS, May 2. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on air of the national television on Wednesday he was ready to adopt a special plan of changes to the system of the country’s administration.

"I declare Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, the days of the great national dialogue, actions and proposals of all representatives of the people’s authority, so that they would tell the Bolivarian government and Nicolas Maduro what is necessary to be changed," the Venezuelan president stated.

"I want to adopt a plan to change and improve everything, to correct mistakes," Maduro added.

Protests erupted in Caracas and several other cities in Venezuela after a group of military servicemen sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. According to earlier reports, during the protests, which resulted in clashes with security forces, a few dozen people were injured in the capital of the country.

Guaido posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday urging the Venezuelan military to take to the streets in order to "end the usurpation" in the country. A group of military officers and head of the Popular Will party Leopoldo Lopez appeared Guaido’s video.

National Assembly’s deputy from the state of Miranda Manuela Bolivar stated on Wednesday night that at least 78 people were injured in clashes with law enforcers during anti-government protests in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and 89 more were arrested.

Venezuelan Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday that at least eight law enforcers were wounded in clashes with protesters.

