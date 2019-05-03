Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 300 people injured, four killed in protests in Venezuela — NGO

World
May 03, 0:14 UTC+3 CARACAS

Protest rallies started in Caracas and some other Venezuelan cities on April 30 after a military group had sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

Read also
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

President Maduro says ready to adopt plan of changes to Venezuela’s administration

CARACAS, May 2. /TASS/. More than 300 people were injured in clashes that followed protest demonstrations in Venezuela on Tuesday and Wednesday, head of the Foro Penal non-governmental organization Alfredo Romero tweeted on Thursday.

"Four people were killed, 240 were detained, and more than 300 were injured (including gunshot wounds and other) during demonstrations held form April 30 to May 1," Romero wrote.

According to Romero, two people were killed in the capital district and two others in the Aragua State. Two of the victims were minors.

Protest rallies started in Caracas and some other Venezuelan cities after a military group had sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
More than 300 people injured, four killed in protests in Venezuela — NGO
2
United Shipbuilding Corporation to provide Russian Navy with 16 combat ships
3
Putin calls to prepare S-500 missile system for mass production
4
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
5
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
6
Russian state arms exporter’s order book tops $50 bln
7
Igla-S MANPAD teams repel cruise missile attack in south Russia drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT