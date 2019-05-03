More than 300 people injured, four killed in protests in Venezuela — NGO

CARACAS, May 2. /TASS/. More than 300 people were injured in clashes that followed protest demonstrations in Venezuela on Tuesday and Wednesday, head of the Foro Penal non-governmental organization Alfredo Romero tweeted on Thursday.

"Four people were killed, 240 were detained, and more than 300 were injured (including gunshot wounds and other) during demonstrations held form April 30 to May 1," Romero wrote.

According to Romero, two people were killed in the capital district and two others in the Aragua State. Two of the victims were minors.

Protest rallies started in Caracas and some other Venezuelan cities after a military group had sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.