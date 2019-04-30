Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Venezuela authorities ‘partially’ thwart attempt to undermine peace, says defense minister

World
April 30, 20:26 UTC+3 CARACAS

Vladimir Padrino Lopez said the developments were "the act of violence"

CARACAS, April 30. /TASS/. Venezuela’s authorities have partially thwarted the opposition’s attempt to undermine peace in the country, which involved a small group of army officers, the country’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez told the Venezolana de Television TV channel on Tuesday.

"The act of violence aimed at undermining peace in the country and intimidating the people has been partially thwarted," he said.

Situation in Venezuela

On January 23, Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas.

Read also

Venezuela will be able to resist US-backed coup, says top diplomat

Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. On February 4, most of the European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro, while China called for resolving all differences peacefully and warned against foreign interference. The United Nations secretary general, in turn, called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Guaido posted a video on Twitter, calling on the Venezuelan military to take to the streets to end the "usurpation." He claimed that the video had been recorded at the Francisco de Miranda airbase in Caracas. The video shows Guaido, a group of army officers and leader of the Voluntad Popular (or Popular Will) opposition party Leopoldo Lopez, who is currently under house arrest.

Political crisis in Venezuela
