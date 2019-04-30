Venezuela’s armed forces on the side of the people, says Guaido

CARACAS, April 30. /TASS/. The Venezuelan Armed Forces are on the side of the people, and not the current executive government, Juan Guaido, the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, stated on Tuesday. Earlier, a group of military officers has taken to the streets in protest against the current leadership.

"For many years, we have communicated with the armed forces, and today, it has become clear that they are on the side of the Venezuelan people, and not of the dictator," El Tiempo daily quotes Guaido. "Today, we know that Venezuelans support the changes, and that everyone, including the Armed Forces, supports the constitution."

Earlier on Tuesday, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido published a video on Twitter, in which he urged the Venezuelan military to take to the streets in order to "end the usurpation" in the country. According to Guaido, the video was taken at the Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas. A group of military officers and head of the Popular Will party Leopoldo Lopez also appear in the video.

Juan Guaido, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital, Caracas, on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.