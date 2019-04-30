Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America denounces coup attempt in Venezuela

World
April 30, 19:02 UTC+3 CARACAS

The Alliance is an association of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, which was established on December 14, 2004, at the initiative of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez

Share
1 pages in this article

CARACAS, April 30. /TASS/. Member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America denounce Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s call on the country’s military to support protests against President Nicolas Maduro, the Alliance said in a statement that Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza posted on Twitter.

"Countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America strongly denounce attempts to undermine the constitutional order in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the statement reads. The organization called on the international community to respond to the coup attempt in Venezuela and assess the possible consequences of the situation.

Read also

Venezuela will be able to resist US-backed coup, says top diplomat

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America is an association of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, which was established on December 14, 2004, at the initiative of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. The Alliance’s members include Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Dominica and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Guaido posted a video on Twitter, calling on the Venezuelan military to take to the streets to end the "usurpation." He claimed that the video had been recorded at the Francisco de Miranda airbase in Caracas. The video shows Guaido, a group of army officers and leader of the Voluntad Popular (or Popular Will) opposition party Leopoldo Lopez, who is currently under house arrest.

 

Situation in Venezuela

 

On January 23, Venezuelan parliament speaker Juan Guaido, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas.

Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. On February 4, most of the European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president.

In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro, while China called for resolving all differences peacefully and warned against foreign interference. The United Nations secretary general, in turn, called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Latin America Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
2
Venezuela will be able to resist US-backed coup, says top diplomat
3
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
4
Russia picks MiG-31 fighter as a carrier for cutting-edge hypersonic weapon
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Venezuela in light of news about attempted coup
7
Crown prince Naruhito becomes Japan’s emperor
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT