Parachute landing system for military vehicles to be tested in Russia

PSKOV, August 9. /TASS/. The Bakhcha-UPDS multi-dome parachute landing system will be tested during combat exercises near Pskov, the Russian Defense Ministry has told reporters on Wednesday.

"During the exercises, the 929th State Flying Test Center is conducting state joint landing tests for the Bakhcha-UPDS multi-dome parachute landing system. The BMD-4M armored fighting vehicles and the BTR-MD Rakushka armored personnel carriers will be airdropped with the P325 parachute landing system. In order to train a series of landings, the BTR-D armored personnel carrier will be airdropped third with the PBS-925 parachute landing system, according to the test program," the ministry said.

The decision to land vehicles, according to the exercise script, was taken to reinforce the main body and replace losses. A paratroop battalion of the Ryazan Airborne Regiment will act as a reserve committed to battle. It will be fully equipped with the most advanced models of the BMD-4M and the BTR-MDM Rakushka.

Ryazan paratroopers will have to land on the specified area and immediately force an unknown crossing, after which they will march 100km through an unfamiliar territory together with the regiment’s main body.

The Bakhcha-UPDS multi-dome parachute landing system was designed to airdrop the BMD-4M armored fighting vehicles with crews inside from military transport aircraft.

Earlier, Commander of the Airborne Forces, Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, told TASS that there were plans to complete tests for this system before the end of the year. It is expected to pass into service at the beginning of 2018.